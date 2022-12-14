Carl Junction man charged in gun-pointing incident accepts plea offer

Dec. 14—A 24-year-old Carl Junction man will be sentenced next month in connection with a gun-pointing incident outside a restaurant in Airport Drive.

Cameron M. Campbell pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in an agreement dismissing a related count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The defendant was charged after an incident April 2 at a restaurant in the 5800 block of North Main Street Road in Airport Drive.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, an argument commenced when Campbell was refused service at the restaurant due to past issues. As he was leaving, he pointed a handgun at a large window of the business from the parking lot outside.

Jasper County sheriff's deputies called to the scene located Campbell and took him into custody after an hour of searching for him. Campbell, who admitted to the deputies that he had a handgun, is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a conviction for unlawful use of a firearm.

His plea agreement calls for sentencing of the defendant to long-term drug treatment if he is determined to be eligible for the program. Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment of Campbell and set his sentencing hearing for Jan. 30.