Carl Junction man draws shock prison time in fatal shooting of girlfriend

Dec. 28—Jeremiah Tyner accepted a plea offer this month committing him to the state's shock incarceration program in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Amanda Parker.

Tyner, 24, pleaded guilty Dec. 13 in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the June 29, 2020, death of Parker, 40, at a property along County Road 270 near Carl Junction.

Parker was shot in the chest with a round from an AR-15 rifle that Tyner told Jasper County sheriff's deputies he accidentally discharged while he was cleaning a Glock handgun inside the camper in which they were residing on the property.

The defendant's plea deal called for a seven-year sentence with the term to be served in the state's shock incarceration program. The program calls for a court review and possible placement on probation after 120 days served.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Tyner told a detective who interviewed him after the shooting that he was cleaning the Glock with a loaded AR-15 nearby when he picked up the rifle and pulled the trigger.

That detective, Paul Ayres, testified at a preliminary hearing in October 2020 that Tyner was "rambling" in his speech when he interviewed him two to three hours after the shooting but acknowledged there were no indications that Tyner was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs at the time of the shooting.

He said the defendant told him he was cleaning his guns with the rifle in his lap pointed in the general direction of Parker when he picked it up and it discharged. The detective said Tyner told him the discharge "surprised" him and that he then spotted the hole in his girlfriend's chest.

Tyner's public defender, Craig Lowe, asked Ayres at the preliminary hearing if it was necessary to pull the trigger of the Glock to disassemble the gun and clean it but not with AR-15 rifles. The detective acknowledged that was correct.

Story continues

"Someone not familiar with with cleaning AR-15s might think they have to pull the trigger for that as well?" Lowe had asked.

Ayres acknowledged such a mistake was possible but added that gun safety training emphasizes the pointing of guns only in safe directions and determining if they are loaded before ever pulling a trigger.

Lowe argued at the hearing that the shooting could just have been viewed as an act of negligence and not manslaughter, prompting Prosecutor Theresa Kenney to point out that criminal negligence is an option for a jury to decide.

Judge Joe Hensley had concurred with the prosecution and ordered Tyner bound over for trial on the charge.