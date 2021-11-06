Carl Junction man gets assault case dismissed, waives hearing on weapon case

Nov. 6—A Carl Junction man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on felony weapon charges after the Jasper County prosecutor's office announced that they were dismissing separate assault and property damage charges he was facing.

Kevin L. Trolinger, 45, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on three separate cases. But two of the cases were dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victim, according to the prosecutor's office.

The dismissed cases involved two counts of second-degree assault and four counts of first-degree property damage allegedly committed Aug. 2 at two separate properties owned by alleged victim Dennis Briscoe.

Probable-cause affidavits show that Trolinger was accused of showing up at Briscoe's house on North Lone Elm Avenue and damaging two of Briscoe's vehicles by spinning the tires of his vehicle in a manner that threw gravel at them.

The defendant then purportedly drove to another property Briscoe owns on Fountain Road and pushed in an overhead door on a shop with his truck before allegedly grabbing and pushing Briscoe up against his truck, exchanging punches with him and then trying to hit Briscoe with the truck as he was leaving.

In the case in which the defendant waived a hearing, he is charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree harassment as well as a misdemeanor assault of his estranged wife on June 14 and violating a court protection order on July 30.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.