Carl Junction man pleads guilty to federal child sex charge

Jul. 20—A Carl Junction man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to the sexual exploitation of a child.

Damion Spillman, 28, pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush. By pleading guilty, Spillman admitted to enticing a 14-year-old victim to give him a pornographic video and photos of herself, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore.

Spillman received the nude images and video from a girl between late November 2019 and January 2020. Spillman admitted to threatening the victim when she reported to the authorities that Spillman was making her give him nude images.

Under federal statutes, Spillman is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole and up to a sentence of 30 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and Homeland Security Investigation.

Spillman has a previous conviction in Jasper County along with Sandra L. King for abuse of King's 18-month-old daughter.

King pleaded guilty to the charge in December 2014 and received a suspended sentence and probation. Spillman pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of felony child endangerment in October 2016 and received a four-year suspended sentence.