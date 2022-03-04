Carl Junction man to stand trial on attempted rape charges

Mar. 4—An 18-year-old woman testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday that Joshua Howerton choked her and tried to rape her.

Her testimony at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court was sufficient to get the 19-year-old Carl Junction man ordered to stand trial on counts of attempted rape, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Howerton's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 4.

The victim said Howerton showed up Aug. 25 at her residence in Jasper County and began arguing with her about "a past relationship" after she let him into her family's home. She said she could not recall exactly what they were fighting about, but a probable-cause affidavit states that she told police he was taking her to task about a prior unreported assault by someone else that she had let him know about.

She said she told him to leave and that he demanded to have sex with her. She refused and he told her that in that case he would just rape her and started attempting to do so, she told the court.

He grabbed her neck several times, choking her and pinning her up against a wall, she said, but then went out to his vehicle. She said he forced his way back into the residence a second time before she was able to lock him out and call police.