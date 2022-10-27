Carl Junction man to stand trial on firearm charges

Oct. 27—A 23-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on two felony firearm offenses related to a gun-pointing incident in Airport Drive.

Cameron M. Campbell, of Carl Junction, waived the hearing and was ordered bound over for trial on counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Joseph Hensley set Campbell's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Nov. 7.

The charges pertain to an arrest April 2 following a gun-pointing incident at a restaurant in the 5800 block of North Main Street Road in Airport Drive.

A probable-cause affidavit states that a verbal argument erupted when Campbell was refused service at the restaurant due to past issues. As he was leaving, he allegedly pointed a handgun at a large window of the business from the parking lot outside.

Jasper County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and the defendant was located and arrested after an hour of searching for him. The document states that Campbell, who admitted that he had a handgun in his possession, is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction for unlawful use of a firearm.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.