Carl Junction man waives hearing on charges he exploited his mother

Mar. 17—A Carl Junction man has been ordered to stand trial on charges of financially and fraudulently exploiting his elderly mother and threatening her with the prospect of being put in a nursing home if he had to go to jail.

Timothy M. Guernsey, 58, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person, fraudulent use of a credit device and tampering with a witness and was ordered bound over for trial by Associate Judge Joseph Hensley.

Guernsey is accused of taking advantage of his access to his mother's bank debit card and checkbook to have checks written to him for $1,826 over the course of several months in 2020 and to make debit card charges of $607.06 to cover payments on his phone service.

A probable-cause affidavit written by an investigator with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services states that Guernsey's mother learned of the debt card charges when she went to her bank in December 2020, at which time the defendant purportedly made statements in front of bank employees that he would have her put in a nursing home if he had to go to jail.

The document alleges that he later sent her text messages that another family member interpreted as an attempt to keep her from testifying against him.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.