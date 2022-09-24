Carl Junction man's domestic assault case dismissed in plea deal on other charge

Sep. 24—A 23-year-old defendant's domestic assault charge was dismissed Thursday in a plea deal he was granted on a separate vehicle tampering charge.

Brandon C. Garcia, of Carl Junction was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of second-degree domestic assault and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Garcia pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor vehicle tampering in a plea deal dismissing the domestic assault case and was fined $500.

He had been facing the vehicle tampering charge since June 2021 when he was stopped by police in Oronogo while driving a John Deere Gator that had been reported stolen in Greene County. A probable-cause affidavit states that he told police he had traded two jet skis and $100 for the Gator.

He picked up the domestic assault charge on April 21, 2022, when Jasper County deputies were called to his home on County Road 270 regarding a domestic disturbance in progress. His pregnant girlfriend told deputies that he came home drunk, threw her down, choked her and bit her, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.