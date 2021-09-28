Carl Junction woman sent to sex offender assessment program

Sep. 28—A Jasper County judge sent a 39-year-old woman to the state's sex offender assessment program Monday on a conviction for having had sexual contact with a 16-year-old boy.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Francesca L. Mathis, of Carl Junction, a term of three years on a conviction for fourth-degree child molestation and ordered that she serve the term at the sex offender assessment unit with the court to review her case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.

Mathis, who originally faced a more serious count of second-degree statutory rape, pleaded guilty to the reduced count of child molestation Aug. 9 in a plea deal dismissing a felony drug possession count she was facing from a 2020 arrest.

The statutory rape count was filed after a Jasper County deputy discovered the defendant naked and in bed with the teen on Dec. 20, 2019, in the course of attempting to make contact with a suspect in a burglary case at an address on Birch Street in Carl Junction.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the owner of the residence let deputies into the home. While one was detaining the burglary suspect who had been in the shower, the second deputy happened to catch a glimpse of Mathis in bed with the teen through a gap between the door and the door frame of the bedroom.

Further investigation determined that the boy was underage, and the boy disclosed during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that he had been in a sexual relationship with the defendant for about a year, according to the affidavit.