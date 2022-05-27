Carl-Magnus Norden to present at the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference

Decarbonizing Logistics for Sustainable Cities

Carl-Magnus Norden, the Founder and Executive Chairman of Volta Trucks, joins the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference to talk about decarbonizing logistics for clean, healthy and sustainable cities.

Volta Trucks was founded by Carl-Magnus Norden, alongside Norwegian co-founder Kjell Waloen, with a clear goal – to accelerate the transition to full electric trucks, reduce the effects of climate change and make our city center environments safer, healthier and more sustainable places for all.

The 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference takes place as a virtual event from Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10.

About Volta Trucks

Volta Trucks revolutionizes last-mile logistics by delivering safer, more sustainable, full electric trucks to protect vulnerable road users and improve city center environments for all. Our full-electric trucks are built for sustainable cities. Our zero-emission powertrains eliminate the harmful pollution that causes climate change and local air quality issues. We go beyond exhaust emissions with a constant drive to reduce the environmental impact of our entire operations. Volta Trucks

About Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

As part of 1BusinessWorld, Leading Entrepreneurs of the World is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial platforms and events in the world and features entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

