Carl Nassib Takes Leave After Coach Resigns Due to Homophobic Emails

Carl Nassib

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib took a personal day following the resignation of the Raiders head coach Jon Gruden after the revelation Gruden had been sending emails with homophobic, transphobic, racist, and misogynistic comments to National Football League colleagues before becoming the Raiders head coach.

The teams’ general manager Mike Mayock said the team is behind Nassib, according to NBC Sports.

“[Nassib] requested a personal day today,” Mayock said. “He just said he’s got a lot to process, there’s a lot that’s been going on the last few days, and of course we support that request.”

Gruden was the head coach when Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay earlier this year.

The coach submitted his resignation on Monday.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden said in a statement, reported USA Today. “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

The emails were revealed in an NFL investigation into the Washington Football Team on an unrelated matter. The messages were first reported by The New York Times. They were sent from 2011 to 2018.

In one email, Gruden referred to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as a “faggot” and a “clueless anti-football p****.” He also referred to out player Michael Sam as a “queer.” In another instance, Gruden mocked Caitlyn Jenner for her transition.

When Nassib came out, Gruden publicly supported the lineman. “I learned a long time ago what makes a man different is what makes him great,” Gruden said at the time.

Retired NFL player Ryan O’Callaghan, who came out six years after leaving the league, told The Advocate, “If anything, the backlash and consequences Gruden faced because of the emails will make closeted players feel even more supported.”