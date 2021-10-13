Carl Pei's Nothing raises $50 million, partners with Qualcomm

IAA MOBILITY 2021 show in Munich
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Technology company Nothing, founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Wednesday said it has raised $50 million from strategic and private investors, and has partnered with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm.

The company launched its first device - a transparent earbud https://se.nothing.tech/products/ear-1 that comes with active noise cancellation and a retail price of $99 - in August and sold more than 100,000 of those in the first two months.

A tie-up with Qualcomm, whose chips are present in a range of devices from cars to phones, would help Nothing to build future products.

"The successful launch of our first product, ear (1), proved that there is room for a new challenger brand to emerge and disrupt today's sea of sameness," CEO Pei said in a statement.

UK-based Nothing's backers include GV, Tony Fadell, designer of Apple Inc's iPod, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin and Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. It had raised https://se.nothing.tech/blogs/news/nothing-raises-15-million-in-a-series-a-funding-round-led-by-gv $15 million in a Series A round led by GV, formerly Google Ventures, in January.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Etihad raises $1.2 billion in sustainability-linked debt

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it has raised $1.2 billion with a loan linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets in global aviation. The airline said this was the first sustainability-linked loan in global aviation tied to ESG targets, which relate to reducing carbon emissions and improving corporate governance in addition to advancing female participation. "Through our Greenliner programme, we are pursuing multiple sustainability-related initiatives at Etihad Airways to improve the environmental footprint of aviation, and green financing is a key part of our strategy," the group's CFO Adam Boukadida said.

  • IMF on Crypto Risks: Lack of Regulation Could Threaten Financial Stability

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) spoke of several impacts that the crypto market could have on the world’s economy in a global financial stability report.

  • Apple shares drop on iPhone 13 production fears

    Reports suggest the firm could produce up to 10 million fewer iPhones due to the chip shortage.

  • Tesla pushing Volkswagen to accelerate electric vehicle shift

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Competition from new entrants to Germany's autos market such as Tesla has pushed Volkswagen to accelerate plans to transform its main plant towards producing electric vehicles, the company said on Wednesday. "There is no question that we have to address the competitiveness of our plant in Wolfsburg in view of new market entrants," Volkswagen spokesperson Michael Manske said, pointing to Tesla and new Chinese automakers making inroads into Europe. "Tesla is setting new standards for productivity and scale in Grunheide," he said, referring to a Tesla factory under construction near Berlin which at peak capacity will produce 5,000 to 10,000 cars a week - over double the entirety of German battery-electric vehicle (EV) production in 2020.

  • Jack Neo's son Regent marries Awkwafina lookalike

    Director Jack Neo took to his Instagram to announce that his eldest son Regent tied the knot over the weekend.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Nothing is promised in the world of investing, but these three stocks pay dividends that are about as close to guaranteed as it gets.

  • 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Shiba Inu

    A number of digital currencies have delivered jaw-dropping returns in a short time frame, the latest of which is Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Over a seven-day stretch, Shiba Inu has gained north of 260%, as of Oct. 8, and had pushed into the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. The Shiba Inu dog breed has been the inspiration behind two major cryptocurrencies.

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy according to Billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Billionaire David Tepper is […]

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • Here's a Penny Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Nearly Double Within 12 Months

    Now, though, penny stocks include those with share prices of under $5. Here's a penny stock that Wall Street thinks will nearly double within 12 months. Multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) stock trades at close to $4 per share.