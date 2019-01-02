Should Carl Zeiss Meditec AG’s (ETR:AFX) Recent Earnings Decline Worry You?

After looking at Carl Zeiss Meditec AG’s (ETR:AFX) latest earnings announcement (30 September 2018), I found it useful to revisit the company’s performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Carl Zeiss Meditec’s performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

Was AFX’s recent earnings decline indicative of a tough track record?

AFX’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of €126m has declined by -5.9% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 13%, indicating the rate at which AFX is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s look at what’s going on with margins and if the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Carl Zeiss Meditec has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.6% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.7% exceeds the DE Medical Equipment industry of 6.1%, indicating Carl Zeiss Meditec has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Carl Zeiss Meditec’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 14%.

Though Carl Zeiss Meditec’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I recommend you continue to research Carl Zeiss Meditec to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

