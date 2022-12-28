Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's (ETR:AFX) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 13% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Carl Zeiss Meditec's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Carl Zeiss Meditec is:

15% = €296m ÷ €2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.15 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Carl Zeiss Meditec's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Carl Zeiss Meditec seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 17% seen over the past five years by Carl Zeiss Meditec.

As a next step, we compared Carl Zeiss Meditec's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 15% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Carl Zeiss Meditec is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Carl Zeiss Meditec Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 34% (implying that the company retains 66% of its profits), it seems that Carl Zeiss Meditec is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Carl Zeiss Meditec has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 35%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 14%.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Carl Zeiss Meditec's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

