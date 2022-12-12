Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At €1.10

The board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 22% on the 27th of March to €1.10, up from last year's comparable payment of €0.90. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 0.7%.

Carl Zeiss Meditec's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, based ont he last payment, Carl Zeiss Meditec was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 20.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.30 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.90. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Carl Zeiss Meditec has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Carl Zeiss Meditec's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Carl Zeiss Meditec's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 11 analysts we track are forecasting for Carl Zeiss Meditec for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Carl Zeiss Meditec not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

