Carle flu shot clinics coming up

Sep. 23—Carle Health is once again hosting several community influenza (flu) vaccine clinics beginning Oct. 2 through Nov. 1 at various locations throughout the system.

The Danville clinic will be Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carle at The Riverfront, 516 W. Madison St.

Community members can stay up to date on their vaccine by visiting a drive-thru or by scheduling an appointment.

These clinics are a popular option for those seeking a convenient way to get their annual shot. Patients can also receive their flu shot at most local pharmacies and public health departments. Carle Health officials encourage patients to receive their influenza vaccinations in October before it can spread in throughout the community.

Even those who received a flu shot last year should be sure to complete their vaccination with the updated formula to best protect against the current flu strains. Flu viruses change from year to year, and every flu season is different. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends flu vaccines for persons age 6 months and older because the flu can cause life-threatening complications for infants, older adults, pregnant people and those with chronic conditions.

"Every year, flu vaccination prevents illness, medical visits, hospitalizations and deaths," said Sally Salmons, MD, associate chief medical officer, Ambulatory Care. "These clinics provide more convenient access to influenza vaccinations for our patients and their families. I strongly recommend that everyone vaccinate to protect their loved ones, themselves and their community."

Nasal Flu Mist will not be available at any Carle Health location. The High dose vaccine will be available for patients 65 and older, or those who are immunocompromised. To streamline the experience for participants, flu clinics will not offer the COVID-19 vaccine. Patients should bring their current insurance card and ID to any clinic they attend. Carle encourages everyone to take extra precautions in the fall and winter months by increasing hand-washing and limiting contact with anyone displaying flu symptoms.