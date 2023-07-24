Carlee Russell apologizes, says there was no kidnapping

Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell, a 25-year-old Alabama nursing student who told police she was abducted, admitted Monday through a statement from her lawyer that she was not kidnapped.

A massive search for Russell began on July 13 after she called 911 and reported seeing a toddler on the side of the highway. She returned home on July 15 and in a brief statement told Hoover police officers she'd been abducted.

In the days since, police said they were unable to verify most of Russell's statement about being captured. Officers thought they were finally going to meet with her again Monday, but Russell's attorney emailed a statement instead, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said.

Derzis read out the statement at a press conference.

"We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward," Derzis read on behalf of Russell's lawyer. "Understanding that she made a mistake in this matter, Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers."

