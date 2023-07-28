Carlee Russell charged with 2 misdemeanors for kidnapping hoax; facing up to 2 years in jail

Carlee Russell, the Alabama nursing student who confessed to faking her own kidnapping earlier this month, was booked into Hoover City Jail on Friday and later released on $2,000 bond.

The 25-year-old Russell was charged with two misdemeanors — one for false reporting to law enforcement authorities and another for falsely reporting an incident, her attorney said. Each misdemeanor carries up to a year in jail.

Russell was accompanied by her parents to the jail. They were later seen exiting through a side entrance around 12:40 p.m. local time, after paying the $1,000 bond that each charge carried.

“As we all know, actions can have consequences and that’s why we are here today,” said Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis during a Friday afternoon press conference.

“Her decisions that night created panic and alarm for the citizens of our city, and even across the nation as concern grew that a kidnapper was on the loose, using a small child as bait,” Derzis added.

The police chief also highlighted the numerous law enforcement agencies and public volunteers who dedicated their time to the misled search effort, as well as the emotional toll it took on families and others in the community.

Following Friday’s announcement, many allegedly voiced their dissatisfaction with Russell’s punishment.

“Judging from the amount of phone calls and emails we have received from people all across the country, I know many are shocked and appalled that Ms. Russell is only being charged with two misdemeanors,” Derzis continued, explaining that the law did not allow for enhanced charges.

“I will be contacting our state legislators on behalf of law enforcement in Montgomery and asking ... them to add an enhancement to the current legislation when someone falsely reports a kidnapping or other violent crime,” he said.

On July 13, Russell called 911 and reported an unaccompanied toddler walking along Interstate 459 near Hoover. She then made another call to a family member, in which she was heard screaming.

Roughly 48 hours later, Russell returned home on foot and told her family and police that she had been forced into a vehicle and kidnapped. Her disappearance turned into a national news story, with her image being shared widely across social media.

However, police later revealed they had been suspicious of the story from the start after discovering Russell had searched the internet for information about Amber alerts, bus tickets and the kidnapping film “Taken.”

Russell admitted through her lawyer on Monday to staging the incident, claiming there was never any toddler. No motive for the hoax has been given.

With News Wire Services