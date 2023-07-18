Carlee Russell: What we know from Hoover woman's disappearance and return

From the time she went missing after telling authorities about a toddler on the interstate, to more than 48 hours later when she returned home on foot, the story of Hoover resident Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell has captured the nation's attention.

Here's what is known so far:

An investigation is ongoing into the disappearance of Hoover resident Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell for more than 48 hours after she reported seeing a toddler on the side of an interstate.

When Russell went missing

On Thursday, July 13, Hoover resident Russell — a 25-year-old nursing student who graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery with a bachelor's degree in psychology — left work at 8:20 p.m. at The Summit in Birmingham. She traveled to a Mediterranean restaurant at The Colonnade Shops to get food for her mother, then started to drive home.

At 9:34 p.m., Russell called 911. She'd been driving on Interstate 459 and reported that she saw a toddler in a diaper walking on the side of the interstate. She pulled over near mile marker 11 and told 911 that she was stopping to check on the child.

At 9:36 p.m., after getting off the phone with 911, she called her brother's girlfriend as she went to look for the child.

In the middle of that conversation, while the phone is still connected, Russell goes missing. A scream is heard, then just traffic noise.

Russell is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 150-160 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes

Five minutes after being dispatched, Hoover police arrive at scene. They found Russell's vehicle, unlocked and running. Beside it on the ground were Russell's purse, Apple watch, and wig.

No child was seen, and there were no reports of a missing child.

During Russell's disappearance, a $25,000 reward for information was offered by police.

Close to $60,000 had been collected in a reward fund for information.

WBRC was told that there were times when 50 or 60 police officers were working on the case.

When she was found

Saturday, June 22, a 911 call was made at 10:44 p.m. that Russell had returned home on foot, according to a release from Hoover police.

Police said no one was with Russell when she arrived.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Authorities interviewed Russell at home, when she returned from the hospital that night.

“We rejoice with the Russell family as they continue to rest and recover from this situation and ask for their wishes to be respected regarding their privacy,” police said.

"God is faithful and He has answered our prayers," wrote Russell's mother, Talitha, in a social media post after Russell's return. "We are so grateful to each of you for all the acts of kindness, generosity, and compassion you have shown... Our baby is safe!"

The investigation

Details about what happened to Russell during the time she was missing have not been released by authorities.

Police are analyzing traffic camera video, in conjunction with Russell's 911 call.

Parents speak to NBC News

On Tuesday, Russell's parents, Talitha and Carlos Russell, spoke to NBC News on "The Today Show," and said they believe their daughter's abductor is still at large.

While their daughter was missing, they said they received phony messages from people who claimed to know what happened to her.

"She was not in a good state," Talitha Russell said of her daughter, when she returned home.

They said Carlee Russell has provided Hoover Police with a statement, which they couldn't elaborate on, and said they believe she fought to get free.

"There were moments when she physically had to fight for her life, and there were moments when she had to mentally fight for her life," Talitha Russell said to NBC News.

