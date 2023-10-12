Carlee Russell Was Sentenced To A Year For Kidnapping Hoax. Does The Punishment Fit The Crime?



Carlee Russell heads to a pretrial hearing at Hoover Municipal Court in Hoover, Alabama, on October 11, 2023.

Carlee Russell—who confessed to faking her own abduction over the summer—has been found guilty of two misdemeanor charges related to the case, per WBMA and WVTM. She had pleaded not guilty to one count of false reporting to law enforcement authorities and one count of falsely reporting an incident.

Russell, who resides in Alabama, was ultimately found guilty by a judge and sentenced to a year in jail. In addition, she is responsible for paying $18,000 as in restitution. But does the punishment fit the crime?

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Russell’s vehicle and items but she was gone. Cops conducted a 49-hour search before Russell came home stating that she was kidnapped and managed to run away from her captors.

However, upon further investigation police questioned the legitimacy of Russell’s claims. She finally admitted that she had made the whole thing up. Warrants for Russell were then issued in July for false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident.

Russell wound up turning herself into the Hoover City Jail. She was released from jail after managing to post bond.

