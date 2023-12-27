Carli Tower hired as director of MHS choirs

MONROE — Monroe High School’s new choir director always knew she wanted to be a teacher.

Carli Tower began her Monroe Public Schools career on Dec. 4, even before she graduated from college. It’s her first teaching job.

“This is my first time working with a high school choir as well as my first teaching job,” Tower said. “Ever since I was young, I knew that I wanted to be a teacher. When I reached high school (at Waterford Mott High School) and was in choral ensembles under the direction of Megan Saletta, I knew that I wanted to be a choir director. Megan made such a large and meaningful impact on my life and showed me what it means to truly perform and connect to music.”

New Monroe High School choir director Carli Tower is shown at Thursday's choir concert.

Tower of Dundee is taking the position of Cate Windelborn, who died Sept. 30. For the last three months, retired MPS educator John Tyner, 76, has led the MHS choirs. He directed two concerts, including Thursday’s Christmas program. Tyner officially introduced Tower at Thursday’s concert.

“John Tyner told me to have fun. As a new teacher, I was unsure of a lot of things going on, but John assured me that I have a plan, and I know that plan and how to execute that plan with a smile,” Tower said. “He was such a tremendous help with my transition into this position here at Monroe High School, and I couldn't have been more thankful to have him by my side for the past three weeks.”

John Tyner, interim MHS choir director, is shown at Thursday's choir concert.

A native of Waterford, Tower received a Bachelor of Music Education degree with a choral focus from Central Michigan University on Dec. 16.

“I completed my student teaching at Muir Middle School in Milford, working with the sixth, seventh and eighth choirs there,” Tower said.

Her own musical career goes back to elementary school.

“I have been singing in choirs since the fifth grade,” she said. “I participated in solo and ensemble throughout high school and earned a superior rating at all MSVMA district and state solo and ensemble performances. Throughout high school, I also performed in various musical theater productions, including ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ and Monty Python's ‘Spamalot.’”

At CMU she was part of Concert Choir, CMU Concert Choir, CMU Chamber Singers and the Festival Chorus.

The MHS Choirs are shown with piano accompanist Robert Duris, who is in his first year at Monroe High School. “I also accompany the choirs for Ottawa Hills High School/Middle School and am the worship director at First Congregational Church in Toledo,” Duris said.

“I was also a member of the Mount Pleasant First Presbyterian Church Choir,” Tower said.

Tower wants to help MHS students grow musically.

“My plans for the MHS choirs include bringing wonderful music to the lives of the students and community members of Monroe. I want to provide each student the opportunity to connect with others within the school and community, through music," Tower said. "I plan to do this through choosing repertoire that will be engaging, but that will also challenge my students to help them grow as musicians. With each day, I hope to provide a place where students can express themself through music and where we can have fun making music together.”

The new teacher said she feels welcomed by MHS students and staff.

“MHS is a school that you can tell has a community, a family, and I am honored to be a part of that," she said. "Each time I am in the hallway, I always see students and staff smiling and saying hi to me. I am excited to make music with the students in the future.”

