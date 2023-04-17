Carlinville woman pleads guilty to charge in connection to death of Hunter Lee Drew

A Carlinville woman pleaded guilty to a felony count of involuntary manslaughter last week in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy who lived in her home last fall.

Ashley Nichole Bottoms, 33, of the 1100 block of University Street, entered the plea before Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Associate Judge Joshua Meyer as a number of Hunter Lee Drew's family members looked on.

Bottoms, who is the wife of Hunter's biological father, Christopher Gunn, was breaking up a fight between two juveniles at her Carlinville home on Oct. 20. She allegedly threw Hunter against a half wall. His head struck a ledge, leading to blunt force trauma and a brain bleed.

More: He loved the rumble of motorcycles. They'll rev up in Hunter Drew's honor on April 29

Reports, including the original charging documents, stated that Bottoms observed that the boy was "in distress" from the head injury but did not seek medical care for him, instead driving him around in a vehicle for a number of hours.

Hunter was in Litchfield when medical authorities were summoned.

The other charge against Bottoms, endangering the life of a child causing death, was merged by court action by a result of the plea, said Macoupin County state's attorney Jordan Garrison.

By definition, involuntary manslaughter is the unintentional killing of an individual without lawful justification.

Hunter's family had been notified about Bottoms' intention to plead before the proceeding, Garrison said.

Hunter had been living with his father, Bottoms and Bottoms' four children in Carlinville since Aug. 30. Following a permanency hearing, custody and guardianship of Hunter was granted to Gunn on Oct. 5.

According to an Illinois Department of Children & Family Services timeline provided to The State Journal-Register, a report made to the agency indicated that Hunter had "cuts, bruises, welts and oral abrasions" on him on Oct 14, less than a week before his death. Bottoms was alleged to have "physically abused Hunter," according to the report.

Story continues

The statutory sentencing range on the case is 3 to 14 years. No negotiations were made about the sentencing, Garrison added.

The judge will consider a number of statutory factors in aggravation and mitigation, including Bottoms' past record, when she is sentenced on June 16.

Meanwhile, a number of family members have organized the Hunter Drew Memorial Child Abuse Awareness Ride on April 29. The fundraiser includes a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a liquor raffle. The ride will leave from Trailblazer Pub, 1914 N. Dirksen Pkwy., at 12:30 p.m.

Drawings for prizes will be at 7 p.m. at The Curve Inn, 3219 S. Sixth St. Road, where the band Lick Creek also performs.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Former Shipman man sentenced

A former Shipman man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for Failure to Report an Accident Involving a Death.

Erik T. Cheek, 42, pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced by Meyer.

Cheek was driving his truck on Shipman Road in rural Macoupin County on October 13, 2020, when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Darryl Allen, 36.

Witnesses at the scene gave a description of Cheek, who had abandoned the vehicle. He was later located later five miles from the scene.

Allen died from his injuries in the wreck.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: A Carlinville woman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter