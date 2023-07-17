Carlinville woman sentenced to 11 years in IDOC in Hunter Drew case

A Carlinville woman was sentenced to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter surrounding the death last October of a three-year-old boy who lived in her home.

Ashley Nichole Bottoms, 34, of the 1100 block of University Street, was sentenced by Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Associate Judge Joshua Meyer.

Bottoms had attempted to break up a fight between two juveniles at her Carlinville home on Oct. 20 when she allegedly threw Hunter Lee Drew against a half wall. His head struck a ledge, leading to blunt force trauma and a brain bleed resulting in his death.

Bottoms pleaded guilty in the case on April 13. She was the then-wife of Hunter's biological father, Christopher Gunn, though the couple has since divorced.

Gunn was present with his family in the courtroom Monday as was Kiel Quigley and his wife, Hailee (via Zoom), Hunter's uncle and aunt who served as Hunter's one-time foster parents, Kiel Quigley's father, Patrick, and other family members.

Bottoms faced up to 14 years behind bars. She will get 270 days credit for time served in the Macoupin County jail.

Anne Clough, Bottoms' attorney, sought a three- to five-year sentence for Bottoms.

Garrison expected Bottoms to be released to IDOC in the next week to four weeks.

By statute, involuntary manslaughter is the unintentional killing of an individual without lawful justification.

Bottoms had also been charged with endangering the life of a child causing death, but that was "merged" by court action when she entered the plea.

Macoupin County State's Attorney Jordan Garrison argued Monday there were two statutory aggravating factors, including her past record.

Bottoms was previously convicted of child endangerment.

Garrison said Meyer gave "the utmost weight" to the need to deter others from committing this type of crime.

Authorities were aware Bottoms was in the car with Hunter for several hours before any medical help was summoned. Bottoms traveled to Litchfield to pick up Gunn from work. There, medical help ultimately was sought for Hunter.

"I feel the judge gave us the best possible outcome we could have asked for given the charges that were brought," said Kiel Quigley afterwards. "I believe the words 'involuntary manslaughter' indicate and suggest it was accidental and unintentional.

"I don't know if she intended to kill Hunter, but I do know the actions she took after the incident occurred were definitely in an attempt to cover up what she had done, which tells me that she knew what she had done and rather than take accountability for it, she wanted to try to figure out how to get her way out of it."

Hunter's case gained media attention because an Illinois Department of Children & Family Services report alleged Bottoms had "physically abused" the child.

In a timeline provided to The State Journal-Register, a report made to the agency indicated that Hunter had "cuts, bruises, welts and oral abrasions" on him on Oct 14, less than a week before his death.

Hunter had moved in with his father, Christopher Gunn, Bottoms and Bottoms' four children in late August. Following a permanency hearing in Montgomery County, custody and guardianship of Hunter was granted to Gunn on Oct. 5.

Kiel Quigley had been especially critical of the placement, telling The State Journal-Register in October that he told DCFS officials that "it would not have a good outcome."

A spokesman for DCFS, confirmed that a court ordered Hunter reunified with Gunn in August after a service plan and home safety checklist was initiated in July. A case worker visited the home six times in September and October to ensure Hunter was in a safe environment.

Hunter had come to live with the Quigleys on Oct. 6, 2021, after Alisha Drew, Kiel Quigley's sister and Hunter's biological mother, said DCFS threatened to take Hunter if she couldn't come up with a suitable place for him to go that wasn't her home.

