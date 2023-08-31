Carlisle Auctions Will Feature This Awesome 427-Powered Cobra

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Heart of a Classic, The Soul of a Replica: Coming to 2023 Fall Carlisle Auction.

Step back into a golden era of American muscle and elegant design with this jaw-dropping 1965 Shelby Cobra Replica Convertible. It's not just a car; it's a time machine on wheels, ready to transport you back to 1965—both in title and spirit!

Big Money Build, Bigger Experience!

This isn't just any replica; it's a Big Money Build, meticulously crafted down to the last bolt. It's a work of art that pays homage to the iconic original Shelby Cobra while packing all the benefits of modern engineering. And let's make one thing clear—this car isn't just good; it's absolutely perfect. A testament to craftsmanship, it echoes the bygone era when cars weren't just vehicles but symbols of freedom and status.

Sun-Kissed Yellow, Fiery Red

Turn heads and drop jaws with this stunner's radiant yellow exterior—an immediate attention-grabber that screams, "Look at me!" But that's not all! Step inside, and the interior bathes you in a sea of passionate red, creating a cockpit that's as eye-catching as the car's outward appearance.

The Beast Within: 427 Engine and a 5-Speed Transmission

Under the hood, the car features a roaring 427 engine, coupled with a 5-speed transmission, offering you the brute force you'd expect from a classic Shelby Cobra. It's got the guts to take on any road and the power to make your heart race at every curve.

Top-Down Glory: It's a Convertible!

The cherry on top? It's a convertible. Feel the wind rush through your hair as you hit the open road, the sun setting behind you and the nostalgic tunes of the '60s filling the air.

The 1965 Shelby Cobra Replica Convertible is not merely a car; it's an experience, a journey back in time. And this fall, it's coming to the Carlisle Auction, offering you a chance to own a piece of timeless Americana. Mark the date, because opportunities like this don't come twice!

If you like this consignment, you’ll love the 400+ more that are planned for the upcoming Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction. The Fall Auction is September 28-29 starting at 12 p.m. daily at the Carlisle Expo Center. From white-glove, best-of-show caliber rides, to show-worthy daily drivers, the two-day auction offers a little something for everyone. Carlisle Auctions brings you a rare/unique 1955 Corvette, a fully equipped 1970 Corvette with LS5 engine, and even an all-truck hour too.‌

Find your first or next classic with America’s Automotive Hometown auction house and bid and buy with total confidence. Carlisle Auctions offers THREE great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, or online as well as reciprocating admission to the neighboring Fall Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market and Car Corral event (September 27-October 1). Learn more about the auction by calling 717-960-6400 or online at http://CarlisleAuctions.com . While online, check out photos of confirmed consignments, consign to sell or register to bid. These are investments that truly accelerate, so don’t miss out.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.