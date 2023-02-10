Carlisle Auctions Has Two Great Challengers Selling This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Which one do you want in your garage?

The classic Dodge Challenger is an iconic car that Mopar designed to be intentionally bold, and ready to take on competitors. It was Dodges answer to the pony car, and put Ford and GM on notice. In modern days, these cars are at the top of wish list for American muscle car enthusiasts and car collectors. At the upcoming Carlisle Auction, two amazing examples from the 1970s will be up for grabs, which one would you put in your garage?

1970 Dodge Challenger

Pretty in Plum Crazy Purple, this 1970 Dodge Challenger is powered by a 383 cubic inch Magnum V8 engine, which is backed by an automatic transmission It has bucket seats with center console, and factory air conditioning. See it here.

1971 Dodge Challenger

Finished in Purple over a White interior, this Challenger is ready for show and go. It is powered by a numbers matching 318 cubic inch V8 engine, which is backed a Torque Flite 3-speed automatic transmission. It has power steering, power brakes, a new water pump, and rolls on Rally wheels with Futura tires. See it here.

Carlisle Auctions gets the wheels rolling on its 2023 collector car auction schedule with a visit to the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus in Lakeland, Florida for the Lakeland Winter Collector Car Auction. The two-day offering is happening Friday and Saturday, February 10-11 and starts at 10:30 a.m. daily.

This is an auction only event (no car show or swap meet) and hosts 400+ expected lots. Lots include dozens of trucks, muscle cars, classic daily drivers, and even some pre-war gems. Anticipated consignments will span decades and sales prices should range from four figures to six. There’s something for everyone; from white-glove, best-of-show vehicles to show-worthy gems you won’t be afraid to cruise the town in. There’s even an All-Truck Hour planned for approximately 1:30 p.m. on February 10.

Call Carlisle Auctions today at 717-960-6400 to learn more about buying or selling and visit CarlisleAuctions.com to check the consignment images and specs! There are three great ways to bid too, in person, on the phone, and online! Not looking to buy or sell, but still want to attend? Spectator admission is just $10 with kids 12 and under FREE. There’s also ample FREE parking available.





Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.