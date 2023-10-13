Carlisle’s Autumn Affair: The Shelby Shines as Auction Rakes in $4.5M

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It was a great event.

The iconic Carlisle Expo Center basked in the golden hues of fall this past September, hosting an automotive extravaganza orchestrated by the adept Carlisle Auctions team. Marking their third appearance for 2023, the stage was set for an unforgettable Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction.

Learn about the radical new plan to take away private cars here.

Spanning the 28th and 29th of September, this high-octane event exhibited an impressive roster of over 400 consignments, encapsulating decades of vehicular splendor. When the final gavel struck, a stellar 58% of the showcased lots had found enthusiastic new caretakers, culminating in a staggering $4.5 million in sales.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

But as always, amidst the revving engines and shimmering paintwork, certain stars outshone the rest. The 1966 Shelby GT350H, an embodiment of automotive elegance, clinched the top seller spot, bringing in a handsome $210,600. This Shelby was followed by a duo of 1965 Corvettes, fetching $109,800 and $105,300 respectively. Not far behind, a modern marvel, the 2023 Corvette, snagged $104,440, while the classic 1970 Mustang closed out the top five with a winning bid of $89,100.

Tony Cline, the Director of Auction Operations, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Thank you to all the buyers and sellers who helped make this a successful Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction.” Reflecting on the event’s highlights, he added, “The popular All-Truck Hour continues to be a real crowd-pleaser and it’ll be back as part of future auction events.” With this successful auction in the rearview, Cline revealed the team's next destination, “We now set our sails toward Lakeland, Florida for our Lakeland Fall Collector Car Auction on Friday and Saturday, November 10-11 at the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus."

The rhapsody of rubber and road is far from over, and as Carlisle looks back on a successful autumn, the future glows bright with the promise of more automotive celebrations.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.