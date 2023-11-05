Carlisle: Boy, 16, arrested after fireworks thrown in city centre

The dispersal order covered parts of the city centre including Botchergate

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after fireworks were thrown in Carlisle city centre.

Cumbria Police said it was "aware" of a group that had thrown the fireworks, adding it was "extremely dangerous".

The force is looking to identify those involved, and arrested the boy - who remains in custody - on suspicion of attempted criminal damage.

Officers also put in a dispersal order, which expired at 23:00 GMT on Saturday, that covered the city centre.

Police were able to tell people to leave areas, including Botchergate and Bitts Park, or risk being arrested.

Those who were issued with a dispersal order will be be visited by officers at home.

The force added it had "dedicated resources" covering the fireworks show at Bitts Park on Sunday "to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable night".

