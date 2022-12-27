Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Outperformed in Q3

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials sectors contributed to the performance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) manufactures engineered products. On December 23, 2022, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) stock closed at $237.89 per share. One-month return of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was -7.91% and its shares lost -1.20% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has a market capitalization of $12.303 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products. Continued strength in the commercial roofing market enabled the company to generate solid results and an 18% lift to its stock."

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 41 hedge fund portfolios held Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) at the end of the third quarter, which was 31 in the previous quarter.

