Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 27%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Carlisle Companies' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for Carlisle Companies

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Carlisle Companies is:

18% = US$474m ÷ US$2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Carlisle Companies' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Carlisle Companies' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 19%. This probably goes some way in explaining Carlisle Companies' moderate 11% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

We then performed a comparison between Carlisle Companies' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 11% in the same period.

NYSE:CSL Past Earnings Growth April 17th 2020 More

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is CSL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CSL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Carlisle Companies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In Carlisle Companies' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 25% (or a retention ratio of 75%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Besides, Carlisle Companies has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 32% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.