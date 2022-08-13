Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.75

The board of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.75 on the 1st of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 1.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

View our latest analysis for Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Carlisle Companies' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 67.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 11%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Carlisle Companies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.72 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Carlisle Companies has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 33% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Carlisle Companies' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Story continues

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Carlisle Companies you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here