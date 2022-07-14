Carlisle man arrested for drug possession

Jul. 14—State Police announced the arrest of a Carlisle man for drug possession.

According to a media release, troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the town of Carlisle on July 6, and found Joshua Lindsay, 30, in possession of cocaine and small amount of heroin during their investigation. He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a class C felony and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor).

Lindsay was processed at the Cobleskill barracks and transported to the Carlisle town court for arraignment where he was released under the supervision of Schoharie County Probation pending further court proceedings.