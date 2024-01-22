Carlisle para-educator gets probation for sexually exploiting student

A former Carlisle Community Schools employee has been sentenced to probation after admitting to sexual misconduct with a student.

Stacia Pope, 26, of Indianola pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to solicitation to commit sexual exploitation by a school employee. Pope waived her right to a sentencing hearing and the court sentenced her two days later in line with a plea agreement: A five-year prison sentence, suspended, and five years of probation. She must also register as a sex offender and undergo treatment.

More: Lengthy sentence for West Harrison teacher convicted of groping students

According to court records, Pope was working as a para-educator, or classroom assistant, at Carlisle Middle School when she pursued a sexual relationship with a minor student at Carlisle High School from November 2021 to February 2022. The student later disclosed the relationship to employees at an adolescent trauma center, and a subsequent search of Pope's phone found numerous photos of Pope and the student, some of which were "of a sexual nature," the record show.

Watch Dog: Reports of sex abuse at iconic Boys Town youth home in Omaha kept secret from public

Pope initially was charged with a more serious charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee, which was reduced as part of her plea deal.

Pope's attorney did not respond to a message seeking comment.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa para-educator sentenced for sex with high school student