Carlisle police respond to overnight shooting

(WHTM) — Carlisle Police are looking for information about an overnight shooting that happened on Wednesday, November 22.

According to the police department, they received a report of a shot fired near the intersection of S Pitt St and W Chapel Ave just after 10 p.m.

When they arrived they found evidence that a shooting had taken place. Police also said they were notified of a vehicle that had been struck by a bullet.

As of Thursday morning, no injuries had been reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.