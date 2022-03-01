New Carlisle woman convicted of fatally stabbing friend's mom to be retried

Mar. 1—A New Carlisle woman convicted of murder in the 2019 for stabbing her friend's mother will be retried after she filed an appeal.

Natasha Ellis, 18, was indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder and felonious assault in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday. As of Tuesday morning, she was not listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

Ellis was previously given a 22-year sentence in the Clark County Common Pleas Court in 2019, where she pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Ellis was accused of carrying out an attack on her friend's family members on May 23, 2019 at a home on North Church Street in New Carlisle. The friend's mother, Lee A. Moore, 36, died in the attack. The younger girl's father and then 17-year-old brother also were injured, but survived. Ellis was 15 at the time of the attack.

Ellis filed an appeal for her case in fall of 2020, according to court records. Her appeal challenged the court's decision of binding her to the Clark County Common Pleas Court to be tried as an adult, among other items related to a mental health evaluation.

The Second Appellate District of the Ohio Court of Appeals ruled partially in favor of Ellis' appeal, reversing the trial court's 2019 judgment.

Ellis, 16 at the time of her previous sentencing, was sentenced to serve her time in an adult prison after a psychological expert found earlier this year "there was not sufficient time to rehabilitate" her in the juvenile system.

The Court of Appeal's opinion, published in January, states that a doctor and a guardian ad litem, both court-appointed, who submitted reports with "contrary evidence" and who believed that Ellis should remain in the juvenile system were not admitted into evidence.

The opinion stated that the juvenile court "abused its discretion" by failing to consider the opinions of the doctor and guardian ad litem Trinh, "both of whom it had appointed and directed to file written reports to assist in the amenability determination."

A future court date has not been scheduled for Ellis as of Tuesday, according to court records.