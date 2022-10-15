New Carlisle woman sentenced in Troy dealership theft

Oct. 15—TROY — A New Carlisle woman who pleaded guilty to tampering with records to accommodate theft from her employer was sentenced Thursday to community control and restitution of $47,475.

Nicole Bradley, 44, was accused of stealing from Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep just south of Troy between February 2019 and August 2021 while working as the office manager.

She later pleaded guilty to one count of felony tampering with records in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

A sheriff's office report detailed the investigation. Bradley was accused of using company Amazon and PayPal credit card accounts to buy items a detective said it was "completely obvious" would not be needed for the business.

Among items allegedly purchased, many shipped to Bradley's home, according to the report, were cooking accessories, pet accessories, women's clothing, bed comforter accessories, an electric fireplace, home cleaning accessories and Ebay and Walmart purchases.

Judge Stacy Wall said during sentencing that Bradley's conduct was more serious than conduct usually constituting the offense because she was a long-time employee of a family business who was trusted with sole access to accounts and payroll.

Bradley was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to pay court costs and $47,475. She was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and to have no contact with the business or any of its employees. If she violates conditions of the community control, Bradley could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.