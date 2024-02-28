Carlos Dominguez, accused in Davis stabbing spree, bound for murder trial. Here’s what’s next

A Yolo Superior Court judge bound Carlos Reales Dominguez for trial Tuesday on allegations he killed two people, including a UC Davis student, and severely injured a woman last spring during a stabbing rampage in Davis.

Reales Dominguez has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one of attempted murder with special circumstances. Judge Samuel T. McAdam held him to answer on all counts, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Prosecutors, who announced they will not seek the death penalty, called upon Davis police officers Monday during the preliminary hearing’s first day in the Woodland courtroom to present evidence for a judge to determine if there’s probable cause to support each charge.

Reales Dominguez is scheduled to be arraigned March 13 after the preliminary hearing wrapped up two days ahead of schedule on Tuesday. A tentative trial date could be set at next month’s hearing.

Prosecutors last year admitted Reales Dominguez was mentally unfit to face charges that he killed David Breaux, 50, and UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm, 20. He’s also accused of stabbing Kimberlee Guillory in a homeless encampment, leaving her with a lacerated kidney. The three attacks took place from late April to early May.

In December, Atascadero State Hospital doctors determined Reales Dominguez had been restored to mental competency. McAdam reinstated criminal proceedings Jan. 5.