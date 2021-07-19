Carlos Ghosn: Father and son sentenced for helping ex-Nissan boss escape

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An American father and son have been sentenced for their role in ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan in 2019.

The Tokyo court sentenced US Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor to two years in prison.

His son Peter was handed a term of one year and eight months.

The pair were extradited from the US over claims they smuggled Mr Ghosn out of Japan in a luggage box on a private jet as he awaited trial.

Japanese prosecutors had been seeking prison terms of two years and 10 months for Michael Taylor and two years and six months for Peter.

They were accused of orchestrating Mr Ghosn's escape to Lebanon from western Japan's Kansai airport in December 2019 and receiving $1.3m (£950,000) for their services.

Both had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges and said that they regretted their actions.

Private security specialist Michael Taylor and his son Peter fought a months-long battle to avoid extradition over the case, before the US Supreme Court handed them over to the Japanese authorities in March.

The former Nissan boss is now an international fugitive living in his childhood home of Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Mr Ghosn was on bail while awaiting trial on four counts of financial misconduct, which he denies, when he managed to slip past authorities in a case and onto a private jet, the court heard.

US prosecutors called his escape "one of the most brazen and well-orchestrated escape acts in recent history".

Michael Taylor and his son Peter
Michael Taylor and his son Peter posed as musicians to help Carlos Ghosn escape

After his arrival in Lebanon, Mr Ghosn said he was a "hostage" in Japan, left with a choice between dying there or running.

A Turkish court convicted an executive of Turkish jet company MNG and two pilots over their role in flying him out of Japan.

Mr Ghosn was first arrested on charges of financial misconduct in November 2018 for allegedly under-reporting his pay package for the five years to 2015.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC broadcast earlier this month, Mr Ghosn told of how he disguised himself to slip unnoticed through the streets of Tokyo, why a large music equipment box was chosen to smuggle him out of Japan and the elation he felt when he finally landed in his native Lebanon.

You can watch Storyville Carlos Ghosn: The Last Flight on iPlayer.

Storyville promotion
Storyville promotion
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • American father, son sent to Japan prison in Ghosn escape

    A Tokyo court handed down prison terms for the American father and son accused of helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, escape to Lebanon while awaiting trial in Japan. Michael Taylor was sentenced Monday to two years in prison, while his son Peter was sentenced to one year and eight months. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

  • Japan, S.Korea leaders summit in limbo amid uproar over sexual innuendo

    TOKYO/SEOUL (Reuters) -Plans to hold the first in-person summit between the leaders of Japan and South Korea have hit a snag over a disparaging comment by a Japanese diplomat about the South Korean president, the latest flare-up between the fractious neighbours. Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Tokyo and hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday to coincide with the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

    A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying in a recent filing that he, “like each rioter, contributed to the collective threat to democracy” by forcing lawmakers to temporarily abandon their certification of Joe Biden’s election victory and to scramble for shelter from incoming mobs. Hodgkins and others are accused of serious crimes but were not indicted, as other were, for roles in larger conspiracies.

  • Democrats introduced a bill to rename more than 1,000 forests, lakes, and mountain peaks named with racist slurs or offensive language

    Places that have been flagged for offensive names include slurs for Black people, Native Americans, and Mexicans living in the US.

  • Afraid that its athletes may eat contaminated ingredients from Fukushima, South Korea created its own Olympic food program. Japan is not impressed.

    South Korea launched its own food program for its athletes and delegates in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, over fears they may be served radioactively contaminated ingredients.

  • Naomi Osaka Rocks Oversized Blinged Out Tennis Racket Earrings For Vogue Hong Kong Cover

    The tennis star wore oversized, blinged-out tennis racket earrings for her "Vogue Hong Kong" cover shoot and they're everything!

  • Australia to deport Britain's Katie Hopkins after quarantine breach

    Australia will deport controversial British commentator Katie Hopkins after she admitted breaching the country's quarantine rules, Australia's minister for home affairs said on Monday. Hopkins flew into Sydney to appear on Seven Network Ltd's reality television programme Big Brother VIP, according to Australian media, but she stoked public outrage when she posted a video on Instagram joking about answering the door naked and maskless to people delivering meals while she was in hotel quarantine. All arrivals to Australia must complete two weeks in a hotel quarantine, where people must put on a mask before meals are delivered then wait 30 seconds to collect the food to avoid transmission.

  • Ugandan Olympic Athlete Who Vanished in Tokyo Left a Note

    Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyUgandan weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics this week. Then, on Friday, he disappeared. A note has been discovered, CNN reports, written by the 20-year-old insisting he went missing on purpose and does not want to return to his home country because life there is too difficult.Ssekitoleko reportedly asked that his belongings be sent home to his wife. His whereabouts are still unknown, but CNN and local reports confirm Ssekitoleko bough

  • Philippines' Pacquiao ousted as president of ruling party after row

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine senator and boxing star Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao was voted out as leader of the country's ruling party on Saturday, weeks after challenging President Rodrigo Duterte over his position on China and record on fighting corruption. Pacquiao, 42, who is seen as a possible contender to succeed Duterte in next year's presidential election, had long been among the president's strongest supporters, backing his bloody war on drugs and bid to reintroduce the death penalty. But ties between them soured last month after Pacquiao railed at what he called Duterte's soft stance on Beijing's aggressiveness in the South China Sea, and said he was probing graft in the government.

  • Protests over transgender rights at LA spa turn violent

    Police arrested several dozen people and fired non-lethal projectiles to disperse an unruly crowd on Saturday after a dueling protest over transgender rights at a Los Angeles spa turned violent. The video sparked controversy after the spa defended its policy of allowing transgender customers in its facilities, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police declared an unlawful assembly in front of the spa in Koreatown around 11 a.m. when demonstrators against transgender access to the spa's facilities clashed with counter protesters and some in the crowd threw smoke bombs and other objects at officers, Det.

  • Coronavirus latest news: London clubbers celebrate first night of freedom as restrictions lifted

    Freedom Day farce as PM urged to end ‘pingdemic’ How Number 10 were forced into humiliating U-turn Covid deaths just one sixteenth of previous waves Mask confusion looms as legal requirement ends All children could get vaccines for herd immunity London clubbers on Monday flocked to one of the first rule-free live music events since the pandemic began last year, dancing through the night and rejoicing in human interaction as England lifted most Covid-19 restrictions at midnight. Britain, which ha

  • Angela Merkel's successor caught laughing on camera while visiting devastating German flood scenes

    Armin Laschet, the frontrunner to succeed Angela Merkel, apologized on Saturday after he was caught laughing during a flood-related press conference.

  • North Korea warns young people against using slang from the South

    Kim Jong-un's party also warns against adopting the clothes, hairstyles and music of South Korea.

  • China Dismisses U.S. Warning on Hong Kong

    Jul.18 -- Tara Joseph, president at AmCham Hong Kong, discusses the Biden administration’s warning to companies doing business in Hong Kong and what the warning means for U.S.-China relations. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Russia at Tokyo Olympics with new name, more doping disputes

    Russia is competing under another new name at the Tokyo Olympics, the latest fallout from the Games’ longest-running doping saga. You won't see the Russian flag above any podiums but the national colors are on the uniforms. Two swimmers from the Tokyo team have been suspended for cases dating back years and two rowers tested positive last month.

  • Britney Spears says won't perform while her father controls career

    Britney Spears on Saturday said she would not perform again while her father retains control over her career, and said the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years had "killed my dreams." Her remarks, in a lengthy Instagram post, were the latest in a series of emotional public comments about the conservatorship that controls her personal and financial affairs and which she has begged to be brought to an end. The pop star's father, Jamie Spears, has sole control of his daughter's $60 million estate under the court-appointed conservatorship that he set up in 2008.

  • Bangladesh lifts lockdown to celebrate, exasperating experts

    Waiting among hundreds of fellow travelers to catch a ferry out of Bangladesh's capital, unemployed construction worker Mohammed Nijam knew he was risking catching the coronavirus, but he felt it was even riskier to stay in Dhaka with another lockdown looming. Nijam is among the tens of millions of Bangladeshis shopping and traveling this week during a controversial eight-day pause in the country's strict coronavirus lockdown that the government is allowing for the Islamic festival Eid-al Adha. The suspension has been panned by health experts who warn it could exacerbate an ongoing surge fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, which was first detected in neighboring India.

  • Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

    Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US have been or want to be vaccinated against COVID-19," Facebook said in a corporate blog post by Guy Rosen, a company vice president. COVID-19 misinformation has spread during the pandemic on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube.

  • With US Rowing review underway, athletes say coach Mike Teti threatened and verbally abused them

    The USOPC is already reviewing the entire program.

  • Over 1,000 Cryptocurrency Rigs Destroyed By Malaysian Authorities Using A Steamroller

    Authorities in Malaysia have destroyed 1,069 cryptocurrency rigs after they were confiscated in raids earlier this year. A steamroller was used to crush the hardware in the city of Sarawak, after the electric utility company of the Malaysian province accused the mining operators of stealing electricity for their activities. The operators allegedly stole RM8.4 million ($2-million) worth of energy from the company. Authorities say the operation was scattered across four locations and six suspects