Carlos Ghosn managed to flee Japan by hiding in a musical instrument case

It was an escape for the ages.

Former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn arrived in Lebanon on Monday after secretly fleeing Japan, where he was under house arrest and strict surveillance on charges of financial misconduct. The plan reads like a movie script.

Ghosn and his wife Carole reportedly enjoyed a performance by a Gregorian band at his home in Tokyo, but the show didn't end when the music stopped. After the band finished playing, Ghosn reportedly hopped into one of the larger instrument cases and was shepherded to a private plane that took him to Istanbul, Turkey, and then on to Lebanon, where's he a citizen and seemingly protected by the fact that Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, The Guardian reports.

Japanese authorities were stunned by the news of the escape, as was Ghosn's own lawyer Junichiro Hironaka, who said he was "surprised and baffled" to learn about the scheme on television, calling it "unforgivable and a betrayal of Japan's justice system." Read more at The Guardian.

