AP

The iconic image of majestic bullet train blasting past the snowcapped peaks of Mount Fuji has become a symbol of Japan's growth into an economic and technological juggernaut.

Over the past half-century, the Bullet Train has become inextricably linked with the nation and the people it has served. Since its debut in 1964, the Shinkansen has grown from a single line connecting Tokyo and Osaka to lines linking all parts of the country. These days, the BBC reports that one bullet train leaves Tokyo for Osaka every 3 minutes.

But as of late, the bullet train has recently landed on the news for a totally different reason — ousted Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly fled Japan using the train, which he snuck on.

Read more: Ousted Nissan exec Carlos Ghosn just fled to Lebanon while awaiting trial in Japan

Here's a history of Japan's bullet train:

Benjamin Zhang wrote an earlier version of this story.

The first bullet train trip left Tokyo for Osaka at 6:00 AM on the morning of October 1, 1964...

Shinkansen More

APOn its way to Osaka, the train zoomed past Mount Fuji. Four and a half hours later, the Shinkansen arrived at its destination.

Shinkansen More

APToday, the newest bullet trains can make the trip in just two and a half hours...

Shinkansen More

Getty/Kyodo News / Contributor...and the extensive Shinkansen network — operated by Japan Railways — has reached the far corners of the country.

Shinkansen map More

Central Japan RailwayThe Shinkansen's record for reliability and safety is impeccable, and accidents are an extreme rarity.

Shinkansen More