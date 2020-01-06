Carlos Ghosn reportedly began his escape from Japan on a bullet train. Here's the history of the country's iconic high-speed railway.

Shinkansen

AP

The iconic image of majestic bullet train blasting past the snowcapped peaks of Mount Fuji has become a symbol of Japan's growth into an economic and technological juggernaut.

Over the past half-century, the Bullet Train has become inextricably linked with the nation and the people it has served. Since its debut in 1964, the Shinkansen has grown from a single line connecting Tokyo and Osaka to lines linking all parts of the country. These days, the BBC reports that one bullet train leaves Tokyo for Osaka every 3 minutes. 

But as of late, the bullet train has recently landed on the news for a totally different reason — ousted Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly fled Japan using the train, which he snuck on.

Here's a history of Japan's bullet train:

The first bullet train trip left Tokyo for Osaka at 6:00 AM on the morning of October 1, 1964...

Shinkansen

APOn its way to Osaka, the train zoomed past Mount Fuji. Four and a half hours later, the Shinkansen arrived at its destination.

Shinkansen

APToday, the newest bullet trains can make the trip in just two and a half hours...

Shinkansen

Getty/Kyodo News / Contributor...and the extensive Shinkansen network — operated by Japan Railways — has reached the far corners of the country.

Shinkansen map

Central Japan RailwayThe Shinkansen's record for reliability and safety is impeccable, and accidents are an extreme rarity.

Shinkansen

APOne of the secrets to the Shinkansen's success is its innovative propulsion design.

Shinkansen

APInstead of having a locomotive pull or push the train along engineers placed electric drive motors in each of the train's cars.

Shinkansen

APThis allowed for more uniform performance characteristics.

Shinkansen Tokyo

APOver the years, the Bullet Train has been popular with celebrities and dignitaries. Everyone from Arnold Schwarzenegger...

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shinkansen

Reuters...to the King and Queen of Sweden have hopped on the Shinkansen.

Swedish King Carl XVI. Gustaf and Queen Silvia

REUTERS/Masaharu HatanoGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel went for a ride.

Angela Merkel Shinkansen

APTom Cruise traveled by bullet train during a press tour for the "Mission Impossible" series.

Tom Cruise Shinkansen

APNaturally, he got mobbed by fans.

Tom Cruise Shinkansen

APFormer First Lady Rosalynn Carter and daughter Amy rode with the conductor.

Rosalynn Carter Shinkansen

APWhile the late Senator Ted Kennedy...

Senator Ted Kennedy Shinkansen

AP...and astronaut/former Senator John Glenn chose to ride in the passenger compartment.

John Glenn Shinkansen

APThe original and most iconic of the bullet trains was the '0 Series.'

Shinkansen 0 Series

Getty/AFP/STR/ContributorIncredibly, the 0 Series remained in service from 1964 until 2008.

shinkansen 0 series

Getty/ Kyodo News / ContributorThe cockpit of the original bullet train was simple but effective.

Series 0 Shinkansen

APThe oldest bullet trains had a top speed of 130 mph...

Shinkansen Museum

AP...today's fastest bullet train, called the 'Hayabusa,' has a maximum operating speed of 199 mph.

Hayabusa Shinkansen

REUTERS/Kyodo KyodoAfter the 0 Series came the 100 Series in the 1980s.

shinkansen 100 Series

Getty/Kyodo News/ContributorOther highlights include the menacing 300 Series...

Shinkansen 300 series

Wikimedia/toshinori baba...the sleek 400 Series...

400 series shinkansen

Wikimedia/Sui-setz...the fighter-jet-like 500 Series...

500 Series Shinkansen

Getty/Manabu Takahashi/Contributor...the duck-bill 700 Series...

Shinkansen

AP...and the N700 Series.

N700 Shinkansen bullet train

Getty/Manabu Takahashi/ContributorJapanese Shinkansen technology has been a popular export in recent years.

Shinkansen

APModern high-speed trains in China like this CRH2...

CRH2 China

Getty/AFP/MARK RALSTON...and Taiwan's 700T are based on bullet train technology.

Shinkansen 700T Taiwan

AP

