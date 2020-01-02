Carlos Ghosn reportedly celebrated New Year's Eve at a glitzy dinner with his wife in Lebanon after his mysterious escape from Japan

TF1

A photo obtained by a French news channel appears to show former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn celebrating New Year's Eve in Beirut with his wife and others.

On Monday, Ghosn surfaced in Lebanon after skipping bail and escaping from Japan, where he was facing charges of financial wrongdoing.

It's not clear how the 65-year-old made it to Beirut without being noticed, and he is expected to give a press conference soon to provide more details.

The hunt for Carlos Ghosn didn't appear to deter the fugitive former auto executive's New Year's Eve celebrations.

A photo published by TF1, a French television station, appears to show Ghosn with his wife and others enjoying a New Year's celebration in Beirut, where Ghosn has confirmed he is holed up.

On Monday, the 65-year-old former Nissan CEO captured the world's attention by skipping bail in Japan, where he was facing charges of financial wrongdoing, and somehow evading intense surveillance to escape to Lebanon.

It's not clear exactly how Ghosn made it out of Japan, and even his lawyer has said he is not sure how the escape occurred. It's thought that Ghosn transited through Turkey, which on Thursday detained four pilots suspected of helping him flee on a private jet.

Through a US public-relations firm retained this week, Ghosn denounced speculation that his wife or family aided in the planning or execution of his flight.

"There has been speculation in the media that my wife Carole, and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan," he said. "All such speculation is inaccurate and false. I alone arranged for my departure. My family had no role whatsoever."

A representative did not respond to a question from Business Insider about TF1's photo.

Ghosn, who has since his November 2018 arrest categorically denied Japanese prosecutors' allegations of financial wrongdoing and misuse of corporate assets, is expected to give a press conference in the coming days.

