Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is a nightmare for the country's justice system — and the ousted Nissan exec may now be looking to put that system on trial

On Monday, former Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Chairman Carlos Ghosn escaped from Japan, where he had been in legal limbo, released from jail but awaiting trial on allegations of financial malfeasance and unable to travel.

Various reports suggested that Ghosn had fled Japan through Turkey. His destination was Lebanon, where he lived as a child, has citizenship, and is a business celebrity.

"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold," Ghosn said in a statement.

"I have not fled justice — I have escaped injustice and political persecution. I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week."

Trapped in Japan while the alliance crumbled

Ghosn was arrested in Japan in late 2018 alongside Greg Kelly, a member of Nissan's board of directors. Imprisoned for months, Ghosn was eventually released but then rearrested. (He's been arrested a total of four times.) He had promised to hold a press conference in April, but he was arrested before that took place. Ghosn's lawyers later released a video in which he declared his innocence and labeled his arrest a "conspiracy," saying that Nissan's leaders were threatened by his assessment of their performance as poor and that they had played a "dirty game."

He then posted millions in bail and has been in Japan ever since.

While all this was going on, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance that he created was falling apart. Renault flirted with a merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Nissan replaced its CEO, a Ghosn acolyte who assumed control after Ghosn's arrest.

Last December, I broke down the two main theories about why Ghosn, an auto-industry rock star, was arrested in the first place. They're still more or less valid, but Ghosn's escape adds a new dimension.

Theory No. 1 is that Ghosn did everything he's been accused of but that for years Nissan and Renault — a complicated, multinational colossus — looked the other way. Ghosn has long been a celebrity CEO in the auto industry, and though his star has dimmed in recent years as he eased toward retirement, it was widely thought that by joining Renault and Nissan and then adding the struggling Mitsubishi, he had pulled off the impossible.

The 'palace coup' theory

Carlos Ghosn More