Carlos Ghosn's escape plane reportedly also ferried gold for Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

The charter airline recruited to ferry Carlos Ghosn out of Japan where he was awaiting trial to Lebanon via Turkey apparently also had another notable customer: Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro

Bloomberg News reported Friday that two planes operated by MNG Holding, suspected in assisting the former auto executive's escape, also helped wth a gold trade between the heavily embargoed Venezuelan government and Istanbul.

The plane in question, a Bombardier Global Express, made multiple trips between Caracas and Istanbul in late 2019, according to flight records.

In response to Bloomberg's report, MNG's Jet subsidiary said the company "does not bear any responsibility" for how customers use its planes, so long as it is not illegal.

The company filed a criminal complaint on January 1 for illegal use of its services by Ghosn, placing blame on one employee who acted alone in fabricating records, according to an earlier Bloomberg report.

For its part, Turkey detained four pilots and three other people suspected of helping with the operation.

Ghosn is expected to hold a press conference from Lebanon in the coming days. He has maintained his innocence in the roughly 13 months since his original arrest in November 2018.

