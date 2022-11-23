Carlos Slim’s Inbursa No Longer Seeks to Buy Citi’s Banamex

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Carlos Slim’s bank Grupo Financiero Inbursa SA said on Wednesday that it was no longer participating as a bidder in Citigroup Inc.’s sale of its Mexican retail banking arm Banamex, leaving only two known bidders in the process.

“Following submission of a non-binding proposal for the businesses in question, the parties mutually agreed that Inbursa will not be continuing to the next stages of the process,” Inbursa said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Slim, Mexico’s richest man, was named as one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s preferred local investors to take over Banamex, which has a long history as a top bank in Mexico and was acquired by Citi in 2001. But market watchers had seen Slim as a long shot to pay top dollar for Banamex, given his history of disciplined transactions.

The exit of Slim’s bank leaves mining tycoon German Larrea, who controls conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB, facing off with a group of international and local investors led by Mexican bank Mifel. Grupo Financiero Banorte unexpectedly dropped out of the process right after an Oct. 20 deadline for binding offers. Banco Santander’s offer was rejected back in July.

