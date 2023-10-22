Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice

TechCrunch

Poshmark is shutting down its international businesses -- operations in India, Australia and the U.K. -- as the social shopping marketplace shifts attention to "core markets," the company informed customers. The firm's marketplace will become inaccessible in India, Australia and the U.K. on October 26, it said. Poshmark expanded to India and Australia in 2021, whereas its entry to the U.K. happened in January this year.