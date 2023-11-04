Carlsbad-based tech company Viasat announced 800 jobs being cut

TechCrunch

Nio, the Chinese carmaker known for its sleek, premium electric SUVs, has started a new round of layoffs as intense competition propels it to cut costs and regroup resources. In an internal letter seen by TechCrunch on Friday, Nio's CEO William Li says the company is expected to reduce "around 10%" of its positions after weeks of discussions over the firm's two-year operational plans. The decision was made based on its newly defined priorities to continue its long-term investment in core technologies; ensure it has the sales and service capabilities to compete; ensure its products and brands are released as scheduled; consolidate duplicate departments and remove inefficient positions; and improve resource efficiency and cut project investment that doesn't contribute to its financial performance in the upcoming three years.