Carlsbad couple get decades in prison for filming child porn at home, posting online

A Carlsbad man was sentenced to 70 years in prison on federal child pornography charges after a police sting operation revealed the man and his wife were producing and publishing sexual images of minors on the internet.

Joseph Crutcher of Carlsbad was sentenced Wednesday in federal court after he pleaded guilty on Feb. 27 to three counts: production of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Along with the prison term, Crutcher was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution, and will be under supervised release for the rest of his life and register as a sex offender when he finishes his incarceration.

The investigation began on Nov. 8, 2022, when an officer was monitoring a “fetish website,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, used to meet, discuss and trade child pornography.

The office was contacted by a user who provide several images of a minor performing sexual acts.

The account was linked to Rachel Crutcher, Crutcher’s wife, and a search warrant was obtained Nov. 9, 2022, for the couple’s home in Carlsbad.

During the search, Crutcher admitted he took photos of himself sexually abusing multiple children, and denied Rachel Crutcher was involved.

She also denied knowledge of the crimes initially, but later confessed to being involved.

Rachel Crutcher pleaded guilty to production of child porn on Feb. 27, 2023 and was later sentenced to 30 years in prison, and required to register as a sex offender when released.

The investigation showed the Crutchers sexually abused three children from the time they were infants, the release read, and that Crutcher himself was the user who first sent the images to the officer.

He also recruited other men to sexually abuse one of the children, the release read.

That act led investigators to Dominic Allan Marks, 37, of Albuquerque who was sentenced to 30 years in prison Aug. 23 on a charge of enticement of a minor after he pleaded guilty March 7.

The same search warrant that led federal investigators to the Crutchers home in Carlsbad, also led to a safehouse interview with a 9-year-old who the Crutchers were discussing molesting on their website.

Police said the Crutchers took the child to a Lowe’s parking lot and forced her to engage in sexual acts with Marks.

Further investigation found Marks molested other children including a 5 year old.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Carlsbad couple get decades in prison for filming child porn at home