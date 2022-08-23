A Carlsbad elementary school was briefly locked down Monday after reports of student with a gun

Alta Vista Middle School was locked down for nearly 45 minutes Monday as law enforcement investigated reports of a student with a gun, Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage said.

The school was locked down around 2:30 p.m. by Eddy County Sheriff's deputies and Carlsbad Police officers, Cage said in a news release.

"No gun was found. Carlsbad Police Department had multiple officers on site within minutes," Washburn said.

Carlsbad Municipal Schools (CMS) Superintendent Dr. Gerry Washburn said the Carlsbad Police Department investigated the allegation to ensure safety of students, teachers, and staff.

"Staff and students responded quickly to the notification of the need to lockdown," Washburn said. "We appreciate the quick response."

The lockdown was lifted at 3:17 p.m. after officers determined the school was not threatened, the news release indicated.

Washburn said CMS cooperated with law enforcement as the investigation continued as of Tuesday morning.

"As with any drill or actual event we will review events and determine what we need to improve," he said.

