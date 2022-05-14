Carlsbad grandmother charged with grandson's death back in jail after violating bond

Carlsbad Police were unable to track Kellie Smith, the grandmother charged in the overdose death of 11-year-old Brent Sullivan released on bond, for nearly 24 hours.

Smith, 55, was re-arrested Thursday, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, for violating her conditions of release, which included the wearing an ankle monitor. It is unclear from court document and police reports whether Smith removed the monitor or if it malfunctioned.

Smith, 55, was released Monday from the Eddy County Detention Center on a $3,500 unsecured bond by Fifth Judicial District Judge Eileen Riordan, after meeting requirements set by the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant Fifth Judicial District Attorney AnneMarie Lewis said Smith also violated those orders when she had contact with a man who is a witness in the State’s case against her.

Smith was supposed to stay at a residence on Western Way Street in Carlsbad and not have contact with any victims or witnesses.

However, she allegedly spoke with her daughter, still in jail and also charged in Sullivan's death, and admitted she stayed at the residence of a witness on the night of her release, according to the arrest warrant in her case.

The District Attorney’s Office contended Smith violated another section of her release when they conducted a search of Smith’s home Tuesday and found narcotics, firearms, and young children at the residence.

She is now being held on no bail and no bond, per information from the Eddy County Detention Center's website.

Smith has a pretrial conference with Riordan Aug. 1 and a jury trail scheduled for Sept. 1, according to court records.

