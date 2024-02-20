Carlsbad homeowners brace for rain… and a lawsuit

CARLSBAD, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A slow moving hillside east of El Camino Real has half a dozen houses suing the city after their backyards began to sink.

The trial to get the City of Carlsbad to pay for the failing hillside is expected to start Tuesday.

Neighbors affected declined to comment because of pending litigation. But concerned neighbors outside the slide zone are very aware of the case.

“It had holes, and one shed is falling down. It was just terrible,” said Eric Noonan, a local resident who lives near the slide.

Residents say they have been alerting the city to this problem since 2020 and have suffered extreme damage because of the City of Carlsbad has not addressed the problem.

FOX 5 reached out to the City of Carlsbad but did not hear back at time of publication.

Monday evening, light rain was starting again and creating more anxiety for residents.

“We are worried, is it going to continue to come down? We know the city wants to fix it, but until they fix the whole drains behind the house, you can see El Camino Real cracking… I hope they make it right,” said Noonan.

