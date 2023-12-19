Carlsbad homes targeted in recent burglaries

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Carlsbad police are investigating at least five residential burglaries in December that all appear to have similar styles.

Police say thieves are gaining access to homes through the back of homes by breaking glass windows or doors. Two break-ins happened in the 2600 hundred block of Acuna Court where Greg Montoya lives.

“A lot of people don’t think it’ll happen until it happens to them,” Montoya said. “When it comes this close to home, it’s time to start preparing.”

Two homes right next to each other on his street were targeted. In one case, he spooked the burglars before they could ransack his neighbor’s house.

“It was 6 o’clock at night, and my neighbors were out of town. The alarm went off and they called me and I went over and took a peek,” he said. “I think I scared them off because I had a flashlight.”

Police say a home on Candil Place, Marmol Court and one in the 2500 block of La Costa Avenue were targeted.

“A house a street over, they got cash and they got all kinds things. They were in the house for 30 minutes or so. We all need to work together, this is a serious problem,” Montoya added.

Montoya is organizing a neighborhood watch group and advising his neighbors to install motion detectors and cameras if they don’t have them yet. He’s also reminding neighbors to be on the lookout for suspicious activity and cars.

Police are beefing up residential patrols and also advise residents to report any suspicious activity.

